Why Naomi Campbell Is Teaching A MasterClass On Modeling: ‘I Like Mentoring’

Calling all aspiring models! Supermodel Naomi Campbell has just announced that she will be offering her services as a modeling teacher on MasterClass, instructing students on how to work in the industry, boost their confidence, and embrace their individuality.

Campbell’s Long History In The Fashion World

Campbell began modeling at just 15 years old and quickly became one of the biggest names in the industry. She’s walked for almost every big fashion brand you can think of, from Versace to Chanel, and is thought of as one of the most famous supermodels ever.

She’s explored other industries, too. Campbell has launched a fragrance line, recorded an R&B album, and appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows. It looks like the model is adding another line to her resume: teacher.

She Says ‘It’s Time To Give Back’

“I’ve always wanted to share. I believe I’ve always said in my interviews… that there was never any type of lesson or book on our business,” Campbell told People of her MasterClass partnership. “And I like mentoring. So it’s just an extension of mentoring.”

Campbell continued, “I’m very happy now in my life. It’s time to give back and to share. We’ll just wait and see what time brings. I’m now in the place where I want to open and share a lot of things that I never did before. So this is one of the first.”

Campbell’s students will learn how to find an agent, handle contracts, build a portfolio, develop a signature walk, and more. The most important component to her lessons is concentrating on confidence, even in the face of setbacks.

“I’m never taking myself too seriously,” she explained. “You have to work at everything. Nothing is coming easy and each thing I do is a challenge and a different facet. I love these challenges, and I embrace them.”

MasterClass CEO Shares What To Expect

MasterClass is just as excited to have Campbell join their collection of teachers. David Rogier, MasterClass’ founder and CEO, said, “Naomi is a legend, whose confidence, poise and fearlessness have helped her inspire and advocate for younger generations coming up in the fashion world and beyond. In her class, she teaches members how to harness their power and show up as their best selves, both in front of the camera and in everyday life.”

Campbell’s MasterClass course is available now with eight video lessons, starting at $15 per month. The supermodel’s classes are perfect for anyone who’s wanted to enter the modeling world but were never sure just where to start.

