Nancy Kerrigan Tearfully Mourns Tragic Loss of Local Skaters in D.C. Plane Crash

Nancy Kerrigan broke down in tears as she spoke about the tragic D.C. plane crash that killed more than 50 on Jan. 29.

The figure skating icon and Olympic medalist gave a press conference at the Skating Club of Boston on Thursday. Executive director Doug Zeghibe said that six of the U.S. Figure Skating members killed in the crash were affiliated with the club.

“I needed support, so that’s why I’m here,” Kerrigan told reporters. “I think it’s a shock… And then when you find out you know some of the people on the plane, it’s… even a bigger blow.”

The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, to D.C.’s Reagan Washington National Airport was carrying many figure skaters, coaches and family members returning from a U.S. skating camp in Wichita.

16-year-old skater Spencer Lane even shared one of the final photos from inside the plane on Wednesday evening.

American Eagle Flight 5342 had almost reached the runway on Wednesday night, when, around 9:00 p.m. ET, it collided with an Army helicopter in midair. Both aircrafts plummeted into the freezing waters of the Potomac River. Rescue efforts were soon updated to recovery, with no survivors expected.

The American Eagle flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. Captain Jonathan Campos, 34, and First Officer Sam Lilley, 28, were flying the plane, alongside flight attendants Ian Epstein and Danasia Elder. The military helicopter had three people aboard.

Nancy Kerrigan Spoke at the Skating Club of Boston, Which Lost 6 Members in the Deadly D.C. Plane Crash

Through her tears, Kerrigan spoke specifically about two Skating Club of Boston coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were killed in the crash.

“I never worked with them. I mean we were in the Olympics together… but I’ve seen them a lot of times over the years,” she said. “Everything you’ve heard about them maybe being a little tough but with a smile on their faces.”

“They were always welcoming and happy to see one another,” she said. “To walk in here and not see that I think would be very strange for everybody that comes here. It’s going to be hard.”

During her interviews, Kerrigan was joined by 1956 gold medalist Tenley Albright, who recalled a 1961 plane crash in Belgium that left 18 U.S. figure skaters and six coaches dead.

“There were really 22 of my friends on that plane in 1961 on their way to the world championships,” Albright said. “I wish the ones that were on that plane weren’t. And I don’t know how to handle this.”

Kerrigan concluded by offering her thoughts to all the family members of the victims.

“Each one of them are strong enough to get through this somehow. It will take time but look beside you, there’s somebody that cares,” she said. “Tell people around you that you love them.”