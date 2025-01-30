black-hawk-helicopter-was-on-training-flight-when-it-collided-with-american-airlines-plane

As search and rescue operations continue after an American Airlines flight collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, more details about the situation have been revealed.

Multiple outlets reported that according to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, Heather Chairez, the three soldiers onboard the Army UH-60 helicopter were taking part in a training flight when the aircraft slammed into American Airlines Flight 5342.

The 12th Aviation Battalion, based out of Fort Belvoir, provides helicopter transportation and “technical rescue support” to the National Capital Region.

The American Airlines flight, which took off from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 64 passengers and was preparing to touch down at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, when it made contact with the Black Hawk helicopter and burst into flames around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. After the collision, both of the commercial airline and helicopter crashed into the Potomac River.

NBC News reported that as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, more than 30 bodies had been pulled from the Potomac River. The victims have not been announced.

American Airlines Flight 5342 Was Carrying Figure Skaters When It Collided With Black Hawk Helicopter

NBC News further reported that elite American figure skaters and two Russian world champion skaters were onboard American Airlines Flight 5342 when the aircraft collided with the Black Hawk helicopter.

In a statement, U.S. Figure Skating revealed the skaters were returning from a training camp in Wichita, Kansas.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships,” the statement reads. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.”

The number of U.S. skaters onboard the flight was not immediately reported. The crash also occurred just days after the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship held in Wichita. The event served as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and Junior Championship teams.

The camp is a “launchpad” for athletes aiming to be on Team USA in upcoming world championships.

“Athletes participate in a three-day educational training program to accelerate their exposure to High-Performance Programs and Team USA,” U.S. Figure Skating also shared. “Athletes also have the opportunity to be selected for advanced novice and junior international competitions and other high-performance programs and competitions at the conclusion of the camp.”

Russian state news agencies confirmed that Russian world pairs figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also on the flight. The couple won the pairs figure skating event at the 1994 World Championship. They were coaches for skaters that included the Russian national team.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed there were Russian nationals on the flight. “Bad news from Washington today,” he said. “We grieve and console with the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in this plane crash.”

“Sad news is being confirmed,” he added.

