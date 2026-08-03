Senator Bernie Moreno Accuses Former Son-In-Law of Being a ‘Danger’ to His Daughter

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno is finally speaking out after his former son-in-law, Representative Max Miller, was accused of domestic violence.

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Following Miller’s statements against the claims made by Moreno’s daughter, Emily, and her legal team, Moreno took to social media to denounce the fellow politician.

“As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily’s divorce,” Moreno stated. “It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle.”

The senator further shared, “Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private, but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.”

According to court records obtained by The New York Times, Moreno’s daughter accused Miller of domestic violence and abuse before and after their 2024 split.

In one instance, Miller’s ex claimed he had thrown hot water on her as well as held a gun to her head and pushed her. She also said that he broke their toddler daughter’s collarbone.

Miller has denied all of the allegations made against him. In May, he filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex. On Sunday, Miller appeared on an X live, denying his ex’s claims. He also announced he refused to drop out of his re-election campaign.

“Every single one of these allegations were already investigated, and I cooperated fully every single time,” Miller said. “Because I had nothing to hide and I have nothing to hide now.”

Miller has served as representative of Ohio’s 7th Congressional District since 2023.

Moreno Calls For Miller to Resign From Office

Continuing to speak out against Miller, Moreno called for his former son-in-law to resign from office.

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter,” Moreno shared. “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.”

Moreno pointed out that he ran for office because he wanted to make a difference for the country. “That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now.”

Miller responded to Moreno. “If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true,” Miller wrote. “And the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.