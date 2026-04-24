Musician Hospitalized After Being Attacked Outside Brewery

A New Brunswick musician remains hospitalized after a violent assault outside a brewery in Moncton, prompting concern within the local arts community and renewed calls for improved safety around live music venues.

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John McLaren, a 37-year-old solo performer from Shediac, had just finished a set at Happy Craft Brewing on Main Street when the attack occurred late at night. Police say the incident happened shortly before midnight on Saturday. Right after officers responded to reports of an assault in the area.

When officers arrived, they found McLaren unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. Emergency responders transported him to hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. As of the latest updates, he remains under medical care as doctors monitor his condition.

Investigators believe the assault took place near the brewery, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, launching an active investigation.

The Attack Has Shocked Those Who Know Him

The attack has shocked fellow musicians and community members, many of whom describe McLaren as a kind and well-respected figure. Local artists say the incident has shaken their sense of security. Particularly when performing late at night or transporting equipment after shows.

“It’s devastating,” Ryan Mazerolle, a guitarist of the band Before the Dinosaurs said. Others have expressed concern that such violence could discourage performers from booking shows in the area.

Police have since confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the case. A suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

As the investigation continues, members of the arts community are calling for stronger safety measures to protect performers and audiences alike. Many hope the incident will lead to increased awareness and preventative action, ensuring that local venues remain safe spaces for both artists and the public.

McLaren’s condition remains a focal point for supporters, who continue to rally around him and his family as he recovers from the attack.