Musician Behind Iconic Track Dead at 90: RIP to Dave Burgess

Dave Burgess, the legendary guitarist with The Champs who recorded the iconic song “Tequila,” has passed away.

The musician died on October 19 in Dover, Tennessee, according to his online obituary. His cause of death has not been released. Burgess was 90.

Dave Burgess was best known as the leader of the early rock and roll band that recorded the iconic song “Tequila.”

Burgess’ bandmate, saxophonist Chuck Rio (Daniel Flores), wrote the recognizable instrumental tune. It quickly rose to the top of the charts.

The Champs’ label was initially skeptical that the song had the potential to be a hit. It was included as the B-side of the group’s debut single but went on to become their biggest success.

Released in January 1958, it took a few months before DJs began to notice and play the track.

Born in Los Angeles in 1934, the musician and producer later moved from Hollywood to Montana. There, Burgess and his wife, Deon Adair Raab, ran an art gallery. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

The Champs formed in the mid-1950s after Burgess moved to Montana with his wife and two children, intending to return to the music industry.

Dave Burgess Won a Grammy at the Inaugural Grammy Awards

According to his online bio, Burgess wrote over 700 copyrighted songs and won a Grammy at the first-ever Grammy Awards in 1958 when ‘Tequila’ won for Best R&B Performance.

For ’80s kids, “Tequila” found a whole new audience (and a rather unforgettable dance routine) thanks to Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.

“I’ve been to hundreds if not thousands of places where, once my presence is known, somebody puts ‘Tequila’ on the loudspeaker,” Reubens claimed, according to TCM.

The surreal comedy saw Paul Reubens, as the iconic Pee-Wee Herman, attempt to charm a hostile biker gang with some spirited moves, all while sporting platform shoes.

He leaves behind his son, David.