Music Legend Suffers ‘Very Depressing’ Health Setback, Concerts Postponed

A music legend recently took to social media to give fans some disappointing news about his recovery following a major health setback.

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow announced on Instagram that he needs to reschedule several more concerts. The Feb. 20 post explained he is still recovering from surgery following a lung cancer diagnosis.

In a somber post, the 82-year-old shared that he had a “very depressing visit” with his surgeon. The surgeon told him, “Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet.”

The “Copacabana” music legend explained that his surgeon said he was in “great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready.”

“You shouldn’t do the first Arena shows. You won’t make it through,” Manilow recalled his surgeon telling him.

Manilow’s arena tour was set to kick off on Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida, according to his website. However, he announced on Friday that the shows scheduled from February 27 to March 17 will need to be rescheduled.

Barry Manilow Apologizes to Fans Amid His Recovery

Manilow told fans that “deep down, I wanted to go back—but my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: I wasn’t ready.” He also explained that even though he’s been using the treadmill three times a day, he “still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before I had to stop.”

“I’m SO, SO sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again! But when I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!” the “Mandy” singer added.

Manilow’s surgeon suggested he could perform in Las Vegas by late March and resume the second leg of his arena shows starting in April.

Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The music legend’s fans were quick to show their support.

“Please don’t be sorry! Your body needs time to heal, and that’s the most important thing! Everyone will understand!” one fan insisted in the comments section. “Your health is the top priority,” another fan agreed.

In December, Manilow announced that an MRI scan had detected “a cancerous spot” on one of his lungs. The discovery came after he battled a lengthy bout of bronchitis during a residency in Palm Springs, California.