Barry Manilow Diagnosed With ‘Cancerous Spot’ on Lung, Surgery Planned

Music icon Barry Manilow announced he has been diagnosed with a “cancerous spot” on one of his lungs.

In a statement on Instagram, Manilow revealed the news. “As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he wrote. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”

Barry Manilow stated that the MRI discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung that needs to be removed. “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” he pointed out. “That’s the good news.”

However, Manilow revealed the bad news is that he’s scheduling surgery to have the spot removed. “The doctors do not believe it has spread,” he confirmed. “And I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Barry Manilow is Forced to Reschedule His January 2026 Shows Due to the Surgery

He also noted that the only follow-up is a month-long recovery period. This means he will need to reschedule his January 2026 arena concert performances.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” the music icon continued. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Manilow also shared, “In the meantime, I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!”

The new arena shows schedule is as follows. Ticket holders for the January shows will be able to use their existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

Tampa – February 27 – Benchmark International Arena

Columbus – March 6 – Nationwide Arena

Charleston – March 11 – North Charleston Coliseum

Orlando – March 13 – Kia Center

Sunrise – March 14 – Amerant Bank Arena

Estero – March 16/17 – Hertz Arena

Greensboro – April 24 – First Horizon Coliseum

Jacksonville – April 27 – VyStar Veterans Memorial

Duluth (GA) – April 29 – Gas South Arena

Manilow then added, “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested! I’ll see you at the Westgate Las Vegas for Valentine’s!”