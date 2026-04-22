‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson Breaks Silence About His Relationship With Amanda Batula

Nearly a month after he and fellow Summer House star Amanda Batula confirmed their relationship, West Wilson clarifies the romantic timeline.

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During the April 20 episode of his Show Me Something podcast, Wilson stated that the relationship started after Batula and her husband, Kyle Cooke, called it quits earlier this year.

“That’s one thing I would like to be very clear about: there was no overlap,” he explained. “I know there’s a thousand different theories on the internet right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen. Everyone was single.”

Wilson then revealed that he wanted to set the record straight after Batula received online backlash over their relationship. Among the insults she’s received was “homewrecking w–re.”

Continuing to speak about his romance with Batula, Wilson said that they both didn’t realize their feelings were “maybe a little bit serious” until a month after Batula’s split from Cooke.

He pointed out that “a lot has happened in a very, very short amount of time.”

Although he is taking everything day by day, Wilson is mainly focused on Batula receiving “a big brunt” of the backlash over their relationship.

“I just wish if people had s— to talk, they could deliver it to me,” he said.

When asked if he has reached out to his Summer House co-stars about the romance, Wilson said he has. However, not everyone has responded to his text messages.

“Which is to be expected, and I get it,” he accepted. “That’s the hardest part I think with this whole situation is my actions have hurt people that I care about. But the reunion’s coming up, and I can give those apologies face-to-face and also clear up all of the crazy s–t that’s been on the internet.”

Wilson’s Ex Has Responded Publicly

Meanwhile, Wilson’s ex and fellow Summer House castmate, Ciara Miller, has publicly spoken out about his new relationship with Batula.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors,” she said during her recent interview with Glamour. “To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf–k.”

Miller also admitted to feeling betrayed by Batula. The duo has been friends since Miller joined the reality TV show’s cast in 2021.

“At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy,” she pointed out. “Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man. But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.”