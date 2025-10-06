Music Legend Rod Stewart Admits He Has ‘No Bucket List’ Items Left as He Nears 81st Birthday

With his 81st birthday just months away, Rod Stewart admits he doesn’t have any more items to check off his bucket list.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the music legend revealed that, despite his One Last Time farewell tour, he doesn’t have any retirement plans.

“I still enjoy what I’m doing. I love it,” he said. “You can tell it’s written all over my face. Absolutely love it, but all things have to come to an end.”

Stewart further shared, “I’m very happy with my achievements thus far.”

Reflecting on his achievement, Rod Stewart revealed he no longer had a bucket list. “I’ve done it all,” he noted. “I’m supposed to be doing a country album, and I’m halfway through doing an original album.”

Rod Stewart Says He’s Enjoying Both Mental and Physical Hobbies Away from His Music Career

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart said he is keeping in shape, both mentally and physically, by having some hobbies outside his music career.

“I have my sport. I love watching football and sports,” he explained. “And the [Celtic Football Club]. My hobby is extraordinarily kind to me. All men should have a hobby.”

He then said, “I have a loving family. I have an absolutely gorgeous wife.”

Stewart has been married to Penny Lancaster since 2007. He has eight children as well: Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair, and Aiden.

The music legend is set to begin his South American and European tour on Oct. 7.

He will be performing in Mexico City, Santiago de Querétaro, Bogotá, and Buenos Aires before heading to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Abu Dhabi between November and December.

Rod Stewart is scheduled to return to Caesars Palace for another residency tour in May 2026.