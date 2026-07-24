‘Tires’ Star Veronika Slowikowska Stuns in Silver Swim Outfit

Tires actress and SNL star Veronika Slowikowska turned heads with a barely-there mirror selfie… possibly scrambling the brains of some of her fans.

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The 30-year-old What We Do in the Shadows alum recently took to Instagram for a photo dump that had fans on the edge of their seats. First up: puzzles. Then, feeding sheep. A riveting toiletries shopping trip. A blueberry haul that could only be described as iconic. And, of course, a casual beach hang.

Groundbreaking stuff, really.

Oh, and a couple of bikini shots to round things out.

In two mirror selfies, the Tires fan favorite showcased her porcelain skin… so luminously pale it’s practically a solar panel in reverse, soaking up zero rays despite it being peak summer.

Her brunette locks tumbled past her shoulders in one shot and were swept up neatly in another. A silver string bikini left little to the imagination, giving her 1 million+ followers a generous glimpse of her enviably toned figure. However, her bathroom counter had other ideas, cutting off what appeared to be an equally impressive set of legs.

Veronika

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Slowikowska kept it simple with the caption, writing: “on a break.” Judging by these photos, so is our ability to think straight.

Fans React to Veronika Slowikowska’s Barely There Bikini Shots

Of course, Slowikowska, who joined Saturday Night Live in September of 2025, probably enjoyed the totally normal, not at all unhinged comments below her massive summer photo dump.

“Oh my F—ING god,” one bikini lover exclaimed (or maybe they just really like blueberries). “Whoa,” another wordsmith declared. “Looking good, miss girl,” a third impressed fan chimed in.

“Nice toothbrush,” another eagle-eyed fan wrote.

A Reddit thread celebrating Slowikowska’s bikini mirror selfies was even more to the point.

“Perfect body,” one Reddit denizen marveled. “LFG Veronika,” another onlooker offered.

“What is up with this girl and her thirst traps? Also, what is her phone number, and can she love me?” yet another fan wondered.

While Slowikowska often collaborates with supposed close friend/situationship, actor Kyle Chase, she’s officially single as far as the rest of us are concerned. Could these bikini shots be a subtle bat signal for potential suitors to shoot their shot? Slide into those DMs at your own risk, gentlemen… and ladies.

Or not.

As actress Paulina Singer pointed out in the comments section, bikini shots are pretty standard in the year of our lord 2026.

“Veronica doesn’t always have to be weird and awkward, guys; she can make a normal cutie post she’s ✨StiLl HuMaNnNn✨,” Singer insisted.