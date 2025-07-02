‘Being Run Into the Ground’: Concerns About Rod Stewart Arise in New Report

Veteran pop singer Rod Stewart is reportedly causing concern among his family due to his grueling tour schedule.

British journalist Rob Shuter reported on his Substack that the 80-year-old’s family is urging him to retire from performing. Shuter claims the singer’s children, including Sean and Kimberly Stewart, believe the demanding schedule is too much and are asking him to step back.

The news followed Stewart’s cancelling a string of shows early last month, citing recovery from the flu.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” Stewart wrote at the time. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

“He’s being run into the ground,” an alleged family source told Shuter. “Three shows in five days, a major award, and now four more back-to-back? That’s not a tour — that’s a slow collapse.”

“He’s pushing past the limits of what any 80-year-old should endure,” the insider added. “Even if Rod wants to go on, someone has to protect him from himself.”

Rod Stewart Played a Huge Festival Over the Weekend

However, the pop legend had no issues performing at a major concert over the weekend. His Glastonbury festival performance on Sunday included fan favorite hits and guest appearances from Ronnie Wood and Mick Hucknall.

Stewart gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the big concert by sharing a few photos on his Instagram. In one shot, he stands backstage with four of his children.

“Celebrating backstage after the show at @glastofest with 4 of my 8 children … Ruby, Renee, Aiden and Alastair,” Stewart wrote alongside the snap.

Stewart shared a second post showing his two sons in the crowd during his set. Alastair, 19, was holding Aiden, 14, on his shoulders as they watched their dad perform.

“Two of my precious children at @glastofest giving their old dad support,” Stewart added in the caption. “Alastair and Aiden. Love ya boys !! @alastairwstewart @aiden.stewart1888.”