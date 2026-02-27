Music Legend Hospitalized: The Latest on Neil Sedaka

Music icon Neil Sedaka has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles.

The 83-year-old singer was taken from his home by ambulance around 8 a.m. on Feb. 27 after feeling unwell, according to TMZ.

Sedaka’s exact condition and ailments are currently unknown, but he is reportedly still hospitalized.

The performer is best known for a string of No. 1 hits in the 1960s, including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Calendar Girl.” Before his solo career took off, Sedaka was a member of The Tokens in the 1950s, years before the doo-wop group’s hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Between 1959 and 1977, he was nominated for five Grammys. He was later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Neil Sedaka performing in 1976. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

Sedaka married Leba Strassberg in 1962. They have two adult children: Dara, a 62-year-old vocalist, and Marc, a 59-year-old screenwriter. Sedaka worked with each of his children in unique ways, from co-writing “Should’ve Never Let You Go” with his eldest to creating children’s books with Marc.

Neil Sedaka is Active On Social Media, Sharing Glimpses of His Grandchildren

The veteran performer also offers glimpses of his grandchildren on Instagram, most recently in a September 2025 video.

He described his bond with his grandson Michael and twin granddaughters Charlotte and Amanda as a “special love.”

Neil Sedaka in 2022. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sedaka and his grandson, Michael, made headlines for their TikTok duets in 2025, even appearing on Good Day New York last week to perform together.

“He knows all of the forgotten children, the neglected children — the songs that were on albums — and he knows all of them,” Sedaka told viewers then.