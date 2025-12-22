Music Icon’s Family Says He’s In ‘Very Good Health’ Amid Battle With Brain Cancer

A music icon’s family is speaking out about his health as he continues to battle an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Videos by Suggest

The daughters of Michael Bolton, Isa, Holly, and Taryn, recently spoke with AARP about his progress just two years after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. Since the diagnosis, he has had multiple brain surgeries.

“We’re proud and happy to update anyone who has been interested in following [our Dad’s] journey that he is in very good spirits and very good health,” Isa shared.

She further shared, “He has a lot of challenges, and we do have great days and some tough days, but in general, he’s very strong. His mobility and cognition have been terrific. So, we’re in a really good place right now.”

In an email to AARP, the music icon shared his own brain cancer battle update. He stated he was “feeling deeply grateful” for his progress and is treasuring the time he has with his daughters and grandchildren.

“This past year has tested me in ways I never imagined,” he wrote. “But it’s also made me more aware of the moments that fill life with meaning: having meals with my family, hearing my grandkids laugh, stepping outside on a beautiful day, and just taking it in.”

The Music Icon’s Daughters Become His Primary Caregivers As He Battles Brain Cancer

In his email to AARP, Michael Bolton opened up about how his daughters have become his primary caregivers.

He stated that having them by his side means more than he could put into words.

“My daughters have been constant in a way that grounds me,” Bolton noted. “On the harder days, they help me stay centered; on the lighter ones, they bring out the laughter that makes everything feel possible again. They remind me of who I am and what’s worth fighting for.”

Isa further shared with AARP that she and her sisters came together to help their father. They also discussed how they could protect the music icon’s privacy amid his health struggles.

“Most families — most people — would be able to rely on friends and family, to hold them and to hug them and to support them and care for them,” she pointed out. “We became a very small island.”

Isa also said that the situation has changed her relationship with her famous father.

“The relationship dynamic does shift so profoundly,” she explained. “You have an opportunity to work through some things that were challenging and to recognize that you don’t have to be put into a position that maybe you had pigeonholed yourself into in the relationship. You can redefine the relationship in a new way.”

Bolton thanked his fans, who have continuously supported him. “Your messages, prayers, kindness… They’ve reached me in moments when I needed them most,” he said. “It’s amazing how a few words from someone you’ve never met can lift your spirit and steady your steps.”

“It reminds me that we’re all connected,” he added. “And none of us walk through life’s challenges alone.”