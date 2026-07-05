Music Icon Performs Hit Beatles Song During Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Kicking off Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage with all the love, Sir Paul McCartney performed the 1963 Beatles song “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the couple’s star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding reception.

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A source close to the situation shared details about the exciting performance with PEOPLE.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom, Andrea, invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up,” the insider explained.

Swift and McCartney have previously spoken about their admiration for one another. They also appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together in 2020.

During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, McCarntey spoke about Swift’s accomplishments over the years.

“You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame,” he explained. “The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth.”

Regarding any advice he would offer to Swift, McCartney said, “If she asked for it, I definitely would. I’m like the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad, actually.”

Swift Previously Called McCartney One of Her Role Models

Swift previously broke the Beatles’ record for having the most songs simultaneously on the United World Top 10 chart. In early June, she praised McCartney’s new album and called him “eternally exceptional.”

In 2019, she told Time, “I look at Paul McCartney, and I see how he’s had just this amazing career – he’s created unparalleled art. He’s always been known ot be kind to people, respectful, and also really selfless as a performer.”

During their Rolling Stone 2020 Musicians on Musicians article, the duo spoke to each other about their mutual admiration.

“I listened to your new record. And I loved a lot of things about it, but it really did feel like kind of a flex to write, produce, and play every instrument on every track,” she said. “To me, that’s like flexing a muscle and saying, ‘I can do all this on my own if I have to.'”

McCartney then added, “Well, I don’t think like that, I must admit. I just picked up some of these instruments over the years. We had a piano at home that my dad played, so I picked around on that. I wrote the melody to ‘When I’m 64’ when I was, you know, a teenager.”