Multiple SeaWorld Orlando Guests Hospitalized After ‘Ride Pause’ Incident

Half a dozen people were taken to a nearby hospital following an incident at SeaWorld Orlando on Friday.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department confirmed to WESH that a “ride pause” left the park guests needing medical attention. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the theme park, the “ride pause” lasted approximately seven minutes. During that time, six guests were reportedly feeling unwell. Emergency services were called shortly after the “ride pause” ended.

“Those individuals were transported to a local hospital for evaluation out of an abundance of caution,” SeaWorld stated. “The ride resumed normal operations shortly afterwards.”

The theme park further stated, “The safety of our guests, ambassadors, and animals is our top priority.”

SeaWorld Orlando Was Previously Faced With a Lawsuit After Guest Experienced Unusual Incident an Attraction

The incident at SeaWorld Orlando occurred just months after the theme park was hit with a lawsuit by a guest who was allegedly knocked unconscious by a duck while on one of the theme park’s attractions.

According to the lawsuit, the guest, identified as Hillary Martin, claimed she was injured during her March 2025 SeaWorld visit when a duck “flew into the path” of the amusement park’s Mako roller coaster while she was on the ride.

Martin alleged that the incident ended up “causing loss of consciousness and personal injury.” She claimed to have suffered numerous “permanent” injuries following the incident. Among the injuries included “pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature.”

She accused SeaWorld of failing to “maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition by negligently failing to correct a dangerous situation” that the park “either knew or should have known about.”

Martin’s legal further stated that SeaWorld did not warn guests about a potential interaction with ducks while on attractions. It was noted that the Mako roller coaster is located over a body of water “within the known territory of waterfowls in the area,” which may “disorient waterfowls, thereby increasing the risk of collision.”

The lawsuit further claimed that the attraction’s location created a “zone of danger for bird strikes.”

SeaWorld later issued a statement about the lawsuit.

“The safety of our guests and employees is a top priority,” the statement reads. “And we take these situations seriously. We will not be commenting beyond that as this is pending litigation.”