seaworld-guest-files-lawsuit-after-allegedly-being-knocked-unconscious-by-duck-while-on-ride

A SeaWorld guest has filed a lawsuit against the Florida amusement park after she was allegedly knocked unconscious by a duck while on a roller coaster.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Orange County, Florida resident Hillary Martin claimed she was injured during her March 2025 SeaWorld visit when a duck “flew into the path” of the amusement park’s Mako roller coaster while she was on the ride.

The legal docs alleged that the duck struck her in the face, “causing loss of consciousness and personal injury.”

Martin and her legal team accused SeaWorld of failing to “maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition by negligently failing to correct a dangerous situation” that the park “either knew or should have known about.”

The plaintiff’s attorney further pointed out in the lawsuit that SeaWorld did not warn Martin and other guests about the potential for ducks to fly into the ride’s path before they rode. It was noted that the Mako roller coaster is located over a body of water “within the known territory of waterfowls in the area,” which may “disorient waterfowls, thereby increasing the risk of collision.”

The lawsuit pointed out that the ride’s location created a “zone of danger for bird strikes.”

SeaWorld’s Mako is claimed to be the tallest roller coaster in Orlando. It is “known for high speeds, deep dives, and thrills around every turn.”

“Named for one of the ocean’s fastest known sharks, this roller coaster speeds up to 73 mph and up to 200 feet high,” the attraction’s description reads. “Surge through ship wreck reef on Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

SeaWorld Has Issued a Statement About the Lawsuit

In response to questions concerning the lawsuit, SeaWorld issued a statement about the park’s safety.

“The safety of our guests and employees is a top priority,” the statement reads. “And we take these situations seriously. We will not be commenting beyond that as this is pending litigation.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuit revealed that Martin suffered numerous “permanent” injuries following the SeaWorld incident. Among the injuries included “pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature.”

She also claimed to have a “loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life.”

Martin is now seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

John Morgan, the founder of Morgan & Morgan, the firm representing Martin, also released a statement. “We’re here to get justice for our client,” he stated.

The trial for the lawsuit is currently scheduled for Nov. 9 in Orlando.