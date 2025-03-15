devastating-tornadoes-leave-17-dead-across-midwest-and-south

A devastating tornado outbreak across the Midwest and South has claimed the lives of at least 17 people.

On Friday, March 14, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe tornado warnings for areas from Wisconsin to Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported on X that the tornado outbreak caused significant destruction, resulting in eleven deaths and numerous injuries across multiple counties.

“The Patrol and local agencies continue incident operations in several locations. Further updates will be released when received and verified for accuracy,” the MSHP reported.

Tragedy struck Missouri as severe weather claimed lives across multiple counties. Ozark County reported three fatalities, Wayne County six, Jefferson County one, and Butler County one. The Butler County victim tragically lost their life in Poplar Bluff after being struck by a tornado, according to Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers, who shared the details with CNN.

The National Weather Service reported that the first tornado touched down at 3:03 p.m. local time, carving a 9.4-mile path of destruction. Just minutes later, at 3:22 p.m., a second tornado formed, tearing through 13 miles. Approximately 30 minutes after that, a third tornado emerged, adding to the devastation.

Tornadoes Also Ripped Through Arkansas and Texas

On March 14, powerful storms and fierce winds tore through Arkansas and Texas, leaving devastation in their wake. In Independence County, three fatalities were confirmed, while 29 individuals across eight counties sustained injuries overnight. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reported the tragic toll as communities began to assess the damage.

In Texas, powerful winds triggered severe dust storms, leading to multiple fatal vehicle collisions, according to CNN. At least three people lost their lives, including two in Parmer County and one on Interstate 40 in Gray County.

On March 14, at least 22 tornadoes tore through the Midwest and South, leaving communities bracing for more severe weather. According to CNN, meteorologists warn that these tornadoes could intensify to an EF4 level by Saturday, bringing hurricane-force winds exceeding 74 mph.

On March 15, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, western Georgia, southern Tennessee, and the Florida Panhandle as a tornado outbreak continued its path across the southern United States.