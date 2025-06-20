Multiple Children Injured After Tear Gas Attack In Germany Elementary School

37 students at a Berlin, Germany, elementary school were injured after someone released tear gas in the hallways, according to PEOPLE. The Berlin Police Department revealed on social media that the tear gas attack happened shortly after 9 AM at Miriam Makeba Elementary School.

“At least ten children are reportedly complaining of eye and respiratory irritation,” it wrote. “They are currently being treated by emergency personnel. The building has been evacuated and ventilated.”

Police confirmed that there is no longer any danger within the school’s halls. It is now investigating the incident to determine who was responsible for releasing tear gas.

German media reports claim that at least 37 students received medical treatment for injuries related to this incident, per GB News. “One child had to be transported to a hospital for further medical care,” said the fire department. “At its peak, we were on site with 42 emergency personnel for about two hours.”

At the time of the incident, 400 children were residing in the elementary school. Despite there being no more danger, staff decided to cancel classes for Friday.

A spokesperson for the fire department explained to PEOPLE how the students were faring. They began to suffer from “shortness of breath and eye irritation” due to the toxic substance.

Tear gas isn’t deadly, but it can cause a lot of irritating symptoms. According to Medical News Today, tear gas contains a mixture of liquid chemicals that react to moisture. This reaction causes “pain and irritation” depending on where it touches.

Victims of tear gas can experience irritation in areas such as the “eyes, mouth, throat, and lungs.” Short-term effects may include burning eyes, nausea, difficulty breathing and swallowing, rashes, coughing, and more.

Berlin Police have yet to find out who was responsible for the incident. They also don’t know if this was the work of a student or an adult not affiliated with the school.