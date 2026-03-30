multiple-cbs-shows-canceled

CBS has made its final cuts for the 2026-27 season, and two fan favorite shows have been canceled.

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On March 27, CBS announced the cancellation of Watson after two seasons and DMV after one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, their series finales are scheduled for May 3 and May 11, respectively. This news precedes the network’s unveiling of its 2026-27 schedule on April 15.

Watson starred Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who solves medical mysteries at a clinic for rare disorders following the death of his friend, Sherlock Holmes. DMV featured Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, and Tony Cavalero as underpaid employees navigating workplace and personal drama at an East Hollywood DMV.

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson in ‘Watson.’ (Photo by Colin Bentley/CBS via Getty Images

The cancellations of Watson and DMV were hinted at in January. Following a wave of early renewals, they were the only scripted CBS series left without a decision. As two of the network’s lowest-rated shows, their renewal was unlikely and depended on the performance of the new midseason dramas Marshals and CIA, as well as the network’s comedy pilots, Eternally Yours and Tillbrooks.

L to R: Tim Meadows as Gregg, Tony Cavalero as Vic, and Harriet Dyer as Colette in ‘DMV.’ (Photo by Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images)

The Yellowstone spinoff Marshals landed one of the quickest renewals ever after just two episodes, its confidence underscored by a Season 2 writers’ room commissioned before the series even launched. The FBI offshoot CIA followed with a Season 2 pickup of its own earlier this week, sealing Watson’s fate.

The CBS Shows Canceled Join a Long-Running Sitcom Ending Its Run

CBS has renewed 12 dramas for the upcoming season, including all four of its new series: Marshals, CIA, Sheriff Country, and Boston Blue. They will be joined by two previously announced series for the 2026-27 season: Robert and Michelle King’s Cupertino and Einstein, which stars Matthew Gray Gubler.

The latest cancellations follow the news that the veteran CBS comedy The Neighborhood will end its run with the current eighth season. CBS announced in March that the popular Monday night sitcom, which stars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, will conclude after its eighth season.

Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs at the CBS ‘The Neighborhood’ Season Finale Party held at Radford Studio Center on February 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Knight/Variety via Getty Images)

The Neighborhood‘s season finale is set for May 11; the series finale episode is titled “Welcome to Goodbye.”