a-popular-sitcom-just-filmed-its-last-episode

After eight years in the neighborhood, a beloved sitcom is packing up its laughs and moving out.

Videos by Suggest

Tichina Arnold shared a candid behind-the-scenes clip from the set of The Neighborhood on Instagram last week, sharing that they’d filmed their final episode.

In the BTTS footage, series star Cedric the Entertainer grabs a mic to address the assembled cast and crew, including his onscreen wife Arnold, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs. With his signature charm, Cedric declares, “Respect is given all the way around, and so that’s the greatest thing about this experience and so many, many blessings. Appreciate y’all, thank y’all.” He then wraps it up with a few warm hugs while the crew cheers.

“A special moment before our last and final scene of @theneighborhood – This day is bittersweet…yet I am so Grateful. Thank you all for rocking with us. We could not have done this 8-year beautiful journey without YOU,” Arnold wrote alongside the footage.

Sitcom Fans Mourn Loss of ‘The Neighborhood:’ ‘Going to Miss the Butlers and the Johnsons’

Fans of the long running sitcom took to the comments to mark the occasion.

“8 YEARS…WOW. Talk about successful,” one top comment read. “Going to miss this show so much!” another fan added. “Going to miss the Butlers and the Johnsons,” another fan echoed.

“Damn, this is a full circle moment: one of his funniest bits is him getting denied the chance to say goodbye to the Steve Harvey show when they got cancelled with no warning,” celeb fan Quest Love added.

Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs at the CBS ‘The Neighborhood’ Season Finale Party held at Radford Studio Center on February 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Knight/Variety via Getty Images)

CBS announced in March that the popular Monday night sitcom will conclude after its eighth season.

In a statement, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood, led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer, have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Reisenbach explained per Deadline.

The eighth season, which premiered in October, will return from its winter break on Feb. 23. While CBS hasn’t announced a specific date for the series finale, it’s expected to air in May.