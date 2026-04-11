multiple-bench-warrants-issued-for-celebrity

A social media personality famous for her alleged celebrity flings now has multiple active bench warrants in Florida.

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Indeed, Celina Powell, known for her alleged relationships with celebrities like rappers Offset, Akon, and Snoop Dogg, has multiple active bench warrants in Florida for traffic violations, TMZ reports.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show the influencer is connected to at least two cases, including charges for driving without a valid license and a window tint violation.

According to the documents, Powell missed a scheduled court date on December 10, 2025. As a result, a bench warrant was issued in one case, with a bond set at $1,000.

The cases were marked as delinquent and reported to the DMV, leading to the suspension of the 30-year-old’s license. More recent records show that a defense attorney has appeared on Powell’s behalf and entered a not-guilty plea.

Celina Powell Recently Dished on One of Her Many Celebrity Flings

Meanwhile, Powell seems unfazed by her legal troubles, recently spilling the tea on her most high-profile alleged celebrity fling with rapper Offset. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, Powell decided to stir the pot, claiming Offset is still not over Cardi B…

Internet celebrity Celina Powell at the Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel in December 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

“When all the cameras are down, he’s not online, all this man wants to do is go gamble and f— and cuddle and talk about Cardi B all day. That’s all he want to do,” Powell claimed on the show.

“I could be like, ‘How’s the weather?’ He’d be like, ‘It’s really nice, but you know what? I think it’s cold where Cardi’s at. And you know what? F— that b—. Because when I was with her, it was warm.’ Like, I swear to God, it’s so crazy how he talks about her,” Powell recalled.

According to Complex, Offset and Powell’s sordid history dates back to late 2017. At the time, she claimed to be pregnant with the Migos rapper’s baby. Offset and Cardi B denied the allegations. Offset also accused her of trying to extort him for $50,000 for an abortion.

Looks like Celina Powell should worry less about spilling tea and more about staying out of hot water…