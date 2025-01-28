MTV Legend Suffers Stroke: Matt Pinfield’s Daughter Files for Conservatorship Amid His Poor Health

Less than a month after Matt Pinfield suffered a massive stroke, the MTV legend’s daughter, Jessica, is stepping in and has filed for conservatorship to help him through his health woes.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Matt Pinfield’s daughter claimed discovered that he had a stroke on Jan. 6 and is now struggling to make health and financial decisions.

Jessica stated in her filing that she was concerned about Pinfield’s money and personal properties. This is because the MTV alum’s girlfriend, Kara Scobey Brown, has gained access to his accounts. She pointed out that she and her sister Maya worry the girlfriend will take their father’s money.

Jessica and Maya are now seeking to become their father’s temporary conservators so that they can oversee his bank account and apartment.

Matt Pinfield became the face of MTV in the ‘90s and hosted several shows on the network, including 120 Minutes and TRL. After getting his own TV show, he went on to become vice president of A&R and Artist Development for Columbia Records. He has since returned to radio.

Matt Pinfield’s Radio Employers Confirmed He Is On Medical Leave Following Stroke

One day after Pinfield reportedly suffered a stroke, his radio employers confirmed he was placed on medical leave.

Triple A KCSN (88.5 The SoCal Sound)/Los Angeles, where Pinfield works, confirmed that he had suffered a medical issue.

“The SoCal Sound’s legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will be taking a temporary leave of absence,” KCSN shared in a Jan. 7 statement. “We are fully supportive of Matt and hope to have his energetic knowledge of rock n’ roll back on the air soon. During the interim, you will be in good hands, as 88.5-FM Program Director Marc ‘Mookie’ Kaczor will be taking over the mic Monday through Friday from 2-6 pm, as he keeps you company on your drive home.”

Along with his afternoon duties at KCSN, Pinfield also hosts the Sunday evening specialty radio show New & Approved on Meruelo Media’s 95.5 KLOS/Los Angeles. That station also issued a statement about Pinfield’s absence.

“Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glen, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal,” KLOS added. “Matt is a family member, and we look forward to having him back on the KLOS airwaves as soon as possible. We know his fans across the country and all the artists feel the same way.”