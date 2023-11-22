MSNBC Anchor Nicolle Wallace, 51, Welcomes Baby Girl

MSNBC’s esteemed anchor Nicolle Wallace shared heartwarming news on Tuesday during the Deadline: White House segment, announcing the arrival of a new member into her family. Wallace, 51, and her husband Michael S. Schmidt, 40, welcomed a baby girl named Isabella Sloane via surrogate.

“Viewers of the program have probably noticed that Nicolle has been missing from this chair the past week,” said fill-in anchor Alicia Menendez as she welcomed Wallace back briefly to share the joyous news.

“Mike and Liam and I are smitten with her,” expressed Wallace, referring to her 11-year-old son Liam from her previous marriage. However, she humorously added, “Our dogs are still rendering judgment.”

Nicolle Wallace is back!

With some very special news to share…Welcome Baby Izzy!!! 👶 🍼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tVVUvuYxcd — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 21, 2023

Despite not carrying the baby herself, Wallace revealed that she and Schmidt managed to keep the news of their growing family under wraps. She expressed her delight in sharing this wonderful news with the viewers, despite not intending to keep it a secret.

Reflecting on the experience of being a mother again at this stage of life, Wallace acknowledged the mixed feelings. “You are tired. I was up all night last night, and I was, like, ‘Wow, yeah, this is what 3:45 a.m. looks like,’” she candidly shared.

However, Wallace emphasized the joy of refocusing on family, stating, “It’s a blessing to be, you know, focused again on what has always grounded me, and that’s my beautiful family.”

Nicolle, who shares her son Liam with her ex-husband Mark Wallace, didn’t specify her return date from maternity leave.

In a surprising revelation, Page Six disclosed in April 2022 that Wallace and Schmidt had secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony. Furthermore, in March 2019, Page Six exclusively reported that the couple had started dating after meeting on the set of her show, where Schmidt frequently appears as a guest and commentator.

As Nicolle Wallace cherishes this new chapter with her expanded family, viewers and well-wishers await her return and celebrate the joyous arrival of Isabella Sloane into their lives.