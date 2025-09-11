MSNBC Analyst Fired Over Comments About Charlie Kirk

MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd’s comments on Charlie Kirk following his assassination have reportedly cost him his job.

Videos by Suggest

Variety has reported that Matthew Dowd was swiftly terminated from his role as an MSNBC analyst after making comments about Charlie Kirk’s death that President Rebecca Kutler thought were unacceptable.

During MSNBC’s coverage of the very sudden assassination, anchor Katy Tur asked Dowd to comment on “the environment in which a shooting like this happens.” His opinion on the matter was not widely accepted.

“He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups,” Dowd said.

“And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in.”

“You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in,” he concluded.

Rebecca Kutler shared a statement to the MSNBC Public Relations X account.

She said, “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

Matthew Dowd also discredited the notion that Kirk was assassinated, pointing to the possibility that one of his supporters could have fired a gun in celebration, which coincidentally struck him. He emphasized that the facts of the case were unclear so far.

The former analyst commented on the situation himself on Blue Sky. “My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family and friends of Charlie Kirk,” he prefaced. “I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack.”

“Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”