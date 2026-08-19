‘They Told Me I Was Going to Die’: Courtney Love Reveals Near-Death Health Scare

Veteran rocker and Golden Globe-nominated actress Courtney Love recently got candid about a health scare that left her on death’s door.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post from earlier this week, the 62-year-old revealed some forthcoming new music. However, in the same breath, she told her over 1.3 million followers about a harrowing medical emergency she went through back in 2019.

”I went to England in 2019, and when I went there, my body just exploded,” Love explained in the footage. “I lost all my hair. I was about 100 pounds. And they told me I was going to die. I didn’t believe them.”

Love, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in 1996’s The People vs. Larry Flynt, blamed her denial of her health scare on a childhood spent “pattern interrupt[ing] the adults.”

“They’d say red was blue, and then I’d see blue. But blue was blue. So I’d gaslight myself that maybe they were right, and red was blue…and my head would explode,” she recalled.

“I never really lost my ability to see that fucking red was red, despite them telling me that red was blue,“ the “Doll Parts” singer added. “And so when they said I was going to die, I just didn’t believe them. And somehow I got better. I’m healthy, which is amazing.”

How Courtney Love’s Near-Death Health Scare Influenced Her Forthcoming Album

Love went on to detail how the health scare influenced her forthcoming album.

“When I made it, I believed this was my last record, so I made the record I always wanted to make,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, the “Malibu” singer didn’t give fans a hard date for when the forthcoming album would drop. However, she gave them something big to look forward to: hitting the road.

“I want to tour more than anything, and I want to sing. That’s what keeps my soul and body happy,” Love added in the caption to her post. “Thank you for giving me the grace I need to prepare how to enter the world again.”

Courtney Love looking very healthy at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final football match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026, in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for Love.

“We’re patient and seated,” one fan insisted. “Take all the time you need queen! You look and seem healthier and better than ever and that alone makes me so happy!” another thoughtful fan wrote.

“Will be worth the wait. We are glad you are happy and healthy. Enjoy the time away,” a third fan added.



