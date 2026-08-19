Marvel Star Reveals the ‘Unexpected’ Part of Being a Dad Months After Welcoming His First Child

Nearly a year after he and his wife Alba Baptista welcomed their daughter, Alma, Marvel star Chris Evans revealed the “unexpected” part of being a dad.

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During his recent interview with The Dodo, Evans spoke about his experience with fatherhood so far.

“It sounds a little cheesy, but not to other parents: How much you miss them,” he said when asked about the “unexpected” part. “We’ll put her down for a nap and I just want to see what she’s looking like on the baby monitor.”

Evans further shared, “You miss her while you’re holding her, you know what I mean? It’s a strange feeling. You just want to be around her all the time.”

The actor also spoke about how his dog, Dodger, has become a “big brother” to Alma.

“He’s so loving. He’s so protective,” Evans said about his pup. “He’ll sleep outside her room when she’s napping. He has a great instinct for young things, whether it’s a person or a puppy. He’s very gentle.”

The Captain America lead then said that Dodger had some prior experience with kids before Alma’s birth.

“Back when I first brought him home over 10 years ago, my sister’s kids were much younger,” Evans explained. “Tug of war with me is a battle. Tug of war with my niece? He just knew how to turn the volume down. It was really sweet, and he’s done that with my daughter, and it warms the heart.”

Evans Spoke About Wanting to Be a Father Years Before Alma’s Birth

After being dubbed PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2022, Evans spoke about his dream of becoming a dad.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he shared at the time. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of]; it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

At the same time, Evans said he wanted to slow down a little bit, career-wise.

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he explained. “I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”