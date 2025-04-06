‘Moulin Rouge’ and ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ Actor Lee Montague Dead at 97

Veteran actor Lee Montague, whose prolific career spanned six decades, has passed away at the age of 97.

Montague was well-known for his long-running roles in UK TV shows such as The Sweeney, Bergerac, and Seconds Out. He also appeared in several hit movies, including Moulin Rouge (1952), and Brass Target (1978).

Keats Community Library, where Montague held the title of President for Life, published a heartfelt obituary announcing his passing.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of our beloved President for Life, Lee Montague, at the age of 97,” the obit reads.

‘”Lee was a highly respected actor. He trained at the Old Vic School and worked in the early part of his career in the Royal Exchange Manchester, the Old Vic, Bristol Old Vic and Oxford Playhouse,” it continued.

The Keats Community Library also celebrated the veteran actor’s remarkable contributions to TV and film, emphasizing the profound significance Montague held for their community.

‘”To us, he was the savior of the library,” the obit continued. “He saved it once before from closure by Camden, but in 2011 they closed it before announcing it, so it was Lee who formed a committee of neighbors to set up the Keats Community Library charity it is today”

“He continued to be vital to our success as he wrote many literary and biographical evenings which he performed with his fellow actors, Michael Palin, Robert Powell, Simon Callow and Janet Suzman. These were played to a full house, as is befitting! He will be greatly missed.”

Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor Lee Montague

Monty Python legend Michael Palin, who performed on stage with Montague, reportedly shared a heartfelt statement paying tribute to the highly-respected actor.

“Very sad to hear that I shall not see Lee again. He was such good company, wise, experienced, empathetic, funny. It was always a pleasure to share a stage with him,” Palin told Ham and High.

‘I’m devastated as I regarded Lee as my theatrical Dad. I have kept in touch with him over many years,” Stage actor Robert Lindsay added

Montague was born in Bow, East London, in 1927. He trained at the Old Vic Theatre School and made his stage debut in 1950. Early in his career, he performed with the RSC, Bristol Old Vic, and Manchester Royal Exchange before starting his screen career with the 1952 film Moulin Rouge.

Renowned for taking on tough guy roles, Montague starred in the 1958’s The Camp on Blood Island. Montague had the memorable role of the prophet Habakkuk in Jesus of Nazareth (1977). In 1990, he also shared the screen with the legendary Michael Caine in a TV adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde.

Over his remarkable six-decade career, Montague amassed more than 140 acting credits before retiring. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2017 film Gatwick Gangsters.

Montague was married to actress Ruth Goring for 67 years, until her passing in 2023. Together, they shared two children.