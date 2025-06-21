Mother Allegedly Used Hammer To Beat Daughter, 6, Before Son Intervened In Louisville, Kentucky: ‘Let Me Finish Her’

A 40-year-old Kentucky woman, Zeinab Abdi, has been accused of beating her 6-year-old daughter with a hammer multiple times. Police allege that, when her other son intervened, she told her, “Let me finish her.”

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the incident occurred on Thursday, June 19. At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a “trouble run” at a Wilson Avenue residence.

Upon arrival, officers found a 6-year-old girl having suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head. Moments later, she was transported to Norhton Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The LMPD’s Homicide Unit responded as well, given the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries.

On Thursday evening, the LMPD arrested Abdi and charged her with attempted murder with domestic homicide.

‘Let Me Finish Her’

A post-arrest complaint obtained by Law & Crime revealed that the 6-year-old child had sustained “multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.” Police officers were told that the child was “struck in the head with a hammer by her mother.”

Police reported in the complaint that Zeinab Abdi allegedly experienced frequent anger episodes.

“During a post-Miranda statement, the listed suspect [Abdi] stated she frequently becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself,” the complaint reads. “She stated today she became overly angry and struck the victim in the head with a hammer an unknown amount of times.”

Abdi’s son, who intervened, potentially saving his sister’s life, gave a similar account to police. The document added that, when the son restrained his mother, Abdi allegedly told him, “Let me finish her.” Abdi then allegedly attempted to return to her daughter.

As per Law & Crime, Abdi is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Detention Center. Then, as reported by WLKY that her bond was set at $500,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing was set for June 30, and the judge ordered her to have no contact with any child.

Abdi’s neighbors reacted to the harrowing news of the alleged attack.

Neighbor Donald Edison called the incident “just terrible,” adding, “I don’t know what type of pressure the child’s mother is under for her to do something like that,” as per WLKY.

Britanny Lindell, another neighbor, called the attack “disgusting” and said that it gave her “cold chills.”

“I don’t understand how someone could get to that point of anger, especially with an innocent child,” Lindell added.