Houston, Texas Son Accused Of Bludgeoning Mom With Hammer, Allegedly Confessed To Friend

A 24-year-old son in Houston, Texas, Robert Babin, was accused of bludgeoning his own mother with a hammer. Allegedly, after the incident, Babin confessed the crime to a friend through an unspecified online gaming app.

According to ABC 13, the incident took place on Wednesday, June 11. At around 6 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call from one of Babin’s friends, reporting the alleged attack at a Holly Way Lane home.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 61-year-old woman bleeding in the backyard. As per the outlet, she had suffered severe injuries that prevented her from speaking to deputies. As a result, first responders airlifted the woman to a local hospital in serious condition, as per Fox 26.

Babin’s friend told the HCSO that he had received troubling messages from the suspect through a gaming app. These contained Babin’s alleged confession.

“I am in trouble and I need your help,” the messages read, as per court documents obtained by the outlet. “I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don’t know what to do, I can’t go to prison.”

“I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there. I don’t want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She’s barely breathing.”

Reportedly, Babin’s friend read the messages two hours after Babin allegedly sent them. This means that Babin’s mother remained injured and unattended for a significant amount of time before deputies eventually arrived.

Arrested And Charged

Eventually, Robert Babin, who was not present when deputies responded to the residence, returned. As per ABC 13, Babin acted confused about the police presence at the home. He said that he left his mother napping at the house while he went to the store.

Authorities, however, arrested Robert Babin and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000 after Babin’s attorney, appointed by the court, argued for a $30,000 bond.

As reported by Covering Katy News, the attorney noted Babin’s lack of criminal history and described him as a “high-functioning person with autism.”

Covering Katy News also identified Robert’s mother as Lisa Babin.

As of June 16, Robert Babin remains at Harris County Jail.