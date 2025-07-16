‘Most Haunted Places’ Investigator Dies ‘Unexpectedly’: Dan Rivera Was Touring With Warrens’ Infamous Artifact at Time of Death

Most Haunted Places investigator Dan Rivera passed away “unexpectedly” while touring with the Warrens’ infamous artifact, Annabelle. He was 54 years old.

In a Facebook post, the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) shared the devastating news. “It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss.”

“Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal,” the post continues. “His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

According to the Evening Sun, Rivera died on Jul. 13 during his visit to Gettysburg. He was considered among the “leading faces” of the “Devils on the Run Tour” and was a handler of the infamous, allegedly haunted doll, Annabelle.

The Annabelle Raggedy Ann doll sits in a case in the Warren’s Occult Museum. (Jessica Moore/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The event in Gettysburg, hosted by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours at the Soldiers’ National Orphanage, was completely sold out. The event sold more than 1,260 tickets across three days.

Rivera was reportedly found alone in his hotel room. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation not long after Rivera was discovered. Coroner’s office personnel confirmed Rivera’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Releases a Statement Following ‘Most Haunted Places’ Investigator Dan Rivera’s Death

Meanwhile, Ghostly Images of Gettysburg provided a statement to PEOPLE about Rivera’s passing.

“Ghostly Images of Gettysburg was honored to host the nationally renowned ‘Devils on the Run’ tour this past weekend,” the statement reads. “Featuring a legendary artifact and prestigious investigators from the New England Society for Psychic Research. During their visit, the team experienced a profound loss with the unexpected passing of Dan Rivera, NESPR’s lead investigator. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Famous paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren notably mentored Rivera.

During the tour, Rivera spoke about the steps he had taken to “protect them” from the famous Annabelle doll. This included keeping the doll in a case that he built himself.

As he spoke about the case, Rivera said that he built it with three crosses that represented the holy trinity. The stained finish of the case contained holy water.

Rivera further joked that “we did not burn down that plantation” and “we did not free those prisoners,” in reference to some of the viral instances allegedly tied to the doll’s journey. He previously stated at a different event that Annabelle was not responsible for a 911 outage that sent wireless emergency alerts blaring across cellphones in Pennsylvania.

Speaking about his late mentor, Rivera said, “What Lorraine would say to protect yourself is to close your eyes and envision yourself in a halo of white light.”





