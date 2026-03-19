Morrissey’s Latest Concert Cancellation Excuse Might Be His Most Ridiculous One Yet

Morrissey has cancelled yet another sold-out show. And this time, the excuse is his worst one yet.

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At this point, Morrissey cancelling a show isn’t enough to make headlines. The singer has cancelled hundreds of shows over his career. What is newsworthy, however, is that he cancelled to not having enough sleep.

The singer was set to perform at Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain, on March 12. The venue was sold-out, but likely no one had their hopes up too high to actually see the man they bought tickets for.

A slew of messages hit his website, explaining the dire situation that caused him to cancel the performance.

Morrissey travelled from Madrid to his hotel in Valencia. However, his sleep was disrupted all night long as the Las Fallas festival erupted throughout the city. Apparently, he didn’t pack any earplugs.

His first message read, “Having travelled for two days by road, Morrissey reached the hotel in Valencia late on Wednesday. Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements.”

“This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state. Before leaving for tonight’s scheduled concert, please check that the show remains possible under these circumstances.”

Morrissey Suffered Through A Night Of “Indescribable Hell”

A second post further confirmed Morrissey’s inability to perform. “Tonight’s scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation. Morrissey drove from Milan to Valencia but has been unable to rest in Valencia due to noise,” his team continued.

“The show is not cancelled. Circumstances render the show impossible.”

In a final post, Morrissey described his experience as a guest in the hotel on Plaza Manises as “indescribable hell. It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement.”

It’s not unexpected for Morrissey to cancel a show. But to claim sleep deprivation and being left in a catatonic state is a bit much, even for him.