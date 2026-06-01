country-superstar-flips-piano-amid-technical-difficulties-during-performance

Not the moment anyone was expecting, country superstar Morgan Wallen was seen furiously flipping a piano amid technical difficulties during a recent performance.

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The eyebrow-raising moment occurred during the “Last Night” hitmaker’s May 29 stop on his Still the Problem tour at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado.

After performing an acoustic set of his song “Sand In My Boots,” Wallen was seen pushing over and breaking his piano, which had been malfunctioning during the show.

After the piano hit the floor, attendees could be heard gasping or cheering.

Critics were quick to call out Wallen for his antics shortly after videos of the incident were posted online.

“From chairs in the streets of Nashville to flipping pianos. Wow, Anger Management may help. What a baby,” one critic wrote.

Another declared, “It’s a good thing so many of our youth look up to this guy. Teaching kids to destroy things is great. Throwing chairs off a rooftop bar where people were walking around down below was an even greater example of how we want our kids to act. Heck Yeah! Great job, Morgan!”

Meanwhile, some of Wallen’s fans justified the moment.

“We all lose our temper under the amount of pressure he’s actually under,” one fan wrote. “Give him a break, it’s his piano.”

A fellow fan added, “it’s his concert at a sold-out stadium, I think he’s allowed to flip a piano.”

Wallen Previously Unleashed During Performance Incident

This isn’t the first time that Wallen has unleashed during a performance. In 2024, Morgan seemingly let his anger get the best of him after being hit by a fan’s phone while performing.

While Morgan was performing his hit track “Cowgirls” at Mile High Stadium in Denver, a fan hurled their phone onto the stage, striking the singer.

Instead of ignoring the moment, Wallen picked up the phone and flung it offstage. He then resumed playing without any further issues.

Along with getting hit by the phone, Wallen has been hit with other fan-owned items. Weeks before the cellular device incident, the country singer was smacked in the face by a fan’s undergarments.











