Morgan Wallen Hit in the Face With Fan’s Underwear During Concert

Getting more than what he bargained for, Morgan Wallen was hit in the face with a fan’s underwear while performing on stage.

The “Last Night” hitmaker was doing a show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when a pair of blue underwear landed on his face. Catching the article of clothing in one hand, the singer continued his performance without missing a beat.

Morgan Wallen then threw the panties back into the crowd on the opposite side of the stage as he continued the show. The entire incident was caught on video and posted online.

The panty-throwing incident comes nearly three months after Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s new Nashville bar. Allegedly, the country crooner had a few too many drinks before tossing the piece of furniture. It fell near two Nashville police officers on the street.

Morgan Wallen ended up being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, Class E felonies, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after throwing the chair off Eric Church’s bar.

However, weeks after the incident, it was reported that he wouldn’t appear in court. Wallen had waived his rights to appear in court. His attorney Warrick Robinson appeared in front of the judge on his behalf.

Robinson shared in a statement details about the situation. “The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Friday, May 3,” Robinson shared. “As his presence is not required to advance the case. The office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver.”

Wallen is currently on his One Night At a Time 2024 tour with Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin. His next stop is in Denver Colorado.

Last week, Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to give fans a life update months after his controversial Nashville Arrest

“What’s going on everybody?” Wallen stated in his Instagram Stories, per Taste of Country. “I’ve been in the studio for the past couple days and I was just thinking I haven’t been on here to let y’all know or give y’all an update in a long time. So, uh, here I am.”

Morgan Wallen went on to share, “I’ve really just been hanging with my kid, making music, golfing, swimming, but mostly just laying low and staying out of trouble.”

Wallen further shared that his new single “Lies, Lies, Lies,” will be released soon. He declared that he could not wait to share his new music with fans. “Everything’s all good and I’ll see y’all real soon,” he concluded.