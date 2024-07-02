Morgan Wallen Hit by Phone During Concert, Throws It Back Into Crowd

Country Music bad boy Morgan Wallen threw a honkytonk hissy fit when he was hit by a fan’s phone while performing onstage.

Fan footage captures Morgan singing his hit, “Cowgirls,” at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, when a phone is hurled from the crowd, striking him on the shoulder before tumbling to the ground.

Instead of ignoring the phone that smacked him, Wallen picks it up and flings it offstage like a denim-clad diva. However, like a true pro, he quickly recovers and saunters to another part of the stage to finish the song, unfazed.

In comments under the YouTube post of the footage, Wallen fans were quick to defend the Country crooner.

“Why would you throw your phone at him? He’s not interested!”, one Wallen lover wrote. “The reason he probably threw it is bc it hit him,’ a second fan reasoned.

Other fans felt Wallen slinging the phone that hit him was justified.

“I love him [and] I would do the same thing. STOP throwing s–t at the man!”, one fan exclaimed. “Leave him alone for goodness sake. I’d throw it back too!” another fan agreed.

Morgan Wallen Has Experience Getting Hit By Fans’ Thrown Items

Of course, Morgan Wallen isn’t just getting hit with phones these days.

Last month, Wallen was smacked in the face with a fan’s thong.

While rocking the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a pair of blue underwear made a surprise landing on his face. With a swift catch and a cheeky grin, the singer kept the show going without missing a beat.

Morgan Wallen tossed the panties back into the crowd on the opposite side of the stage as he continued his performance.

A thong also recently hit Morgan Wallen during a performance. (Photo by Jordanvoth19/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Wallen’s recent stage antics of being pelted onstage comes three months after he threw a chair off a Nashville bar’s roof.

Reportedly, the country singer had consumed a few too many drinks before throwing the piece of furniture. It landed near two Nashville police officers on the street. Wallen was promptly arrested.

Wallen was ultimately charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, classified as Class E felonies, and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after throwing a chair off Eric Church’s bar.

Of course, Wallen has had legal and public controversies. These include a DUI charge in 2016 that was dismissed and major criticism in 2021 for using racial slurs, for which he later apologized.