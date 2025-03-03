3 Pets, 19 Wild Animals Die in Apparent Poisonings

In Tucson, Arizona, authorities report that three pet dogs and at least 19 wild animals have died after being deliberately poisoned.

In late January, officers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department discovered the remains of 14 coyotes, three javelinas, and a raven, all within a two-mile stretch of the wash between Houghton Road and Old Spanish Trail in east Tucson, per the Arizona Daily Star.

Three local pet owners have reported that their dogs fell ill or died after seemingly consuming an unidentified substance. According to department officials, one owner tragically lost two dogs—one was found dead after going missing, while the other had to be euthanized.

Another pet owner lost one of their dogs, while a third reported taking their dog to the vet for treatment after suspected poisoning.

Wildlife officials suspect that these incidents are the result of deliberate attempts to harm wild animals in the area.

A Game Ranger Weighs in on Pet and Wild Animal Poisonings

Game Ranger Tarah Clark stated that the potent toxin seems to have been specifically aimed at targeting coyotes.

“To me, whoever is doing this has a clear disregard for life,” Clark told the Arizona Daily Star. “There are so many better ways (than poison) to address wildlife conflicts.”

Days later, Clark discovered yet another dead coyote in the wash, raising the total to 15. Judging by the condition of the animal, she believes it likely perished the previous night.

While rat poison is widely available for purchase, its use is legally restricted to targeting rodents, Clark explained. Those responsible for these animal deaths could face multiple misdemeanor charges under Arizona state law.

She added that Pima County authorities will decide if the deaths of the dogs warrant additional charges, such as animal cruelty.

Wildlife officials launched an investigation after a local resident reported discovering a coyote and three javelinas dead with no visible signs of trauma. According to Clark, all the animal carcasses found so far appeared fresh. The javelinas were found close together, consistent with the behavior of herd animals.

An analysis of one of the deceased javelinas indicates that poison was concealed within a type of food. However, investigators have yet to locate the bait or determine its exact placement. Samples from the dead animals are being sent to a laboratory for testing. The substance involved appears to be very strong.

According to wildlife officials, the area of the wash where the carcasses were discovered is a well-known hiking spot. Pet owners should keep their dogs leashed and prevent them from picking up anything along the trail.