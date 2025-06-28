Mom Who Drove Her Two Teens To Shoot Apparent Stalker In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Learns Her Fate

A 35-year-old New Mexico mother, Raeanna Ruiz, has been sentenced for the 2023 murder of a man she believed was stalking her. Her two children, ages 15 and 16, came along with her and are currently facing murder charges.

Videos by Suggest

According to KRQE, Ruiz was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy, and aggravated battery in connection with the 2023 murder.

According to a November 2023 release issued by the City of Albuquerque, the incident occurred on October 18, 2023. The release stated that Ruiz and her children, identified by a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime criminal complaint as 16-year-old Dylana Barela and 15-year-old Christopher Barela, were seen chasing down Santiago Roybal into an apartment complex located on Tulane Drive.

At around 11 a.m., Roybal reportedly ran into a friend’s apartment. The friend told the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) that he was shot in the stomach as soon as he closed the door behind Roybal.

Other shots were fired through the door, which fatally struck Roybal. As per the City of Albuquerque release, a woman, reportedly Ruiz, yelled, “Shoot through the door.” The order was followed by four gunshots.

Evidence

Video footage obtained by authorities shows Ruiz alongside her two teen children driving in her white SUV, searching for Roybal. At one point, Roybal is seen running away from the vehicle. The video then shows a female with a firearm while a male, allegedly Christopher, carried a “blunt object.”

A month after the incident, police arrested Raeanna Ruiz, Dylana Barela, and Christopher Barela. In an interview, Dylana allegedly told detectives that Barela had been stalking her for months.

“She said she spotted a man in the backyard, told her mother, and armed herself with a handgun,” the release added at the time. “Her brother grabbed a bat and the three of them went looking for the man.”

Court records obtained by the Albuquerque Journal alleged that Ruiz ordered Dylana to shoot Barela.

Regarding Barela, his grieving grandma, during the Ruiz’s sentencing hearing, said, as per KRQE, “He would just never ever fight with anybody; he always tried to avoid things in trouble.”

Both Dylana and Christopher Barela were also charged with open murder. They both remain in custody at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center, as per Law & Crime.