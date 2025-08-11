Mom Gives Birth After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Chasing After Dog

A woman from Ohio gave birth at 27 weeks after she went into cardiac arrest while chasing her dog. Without the help of first responders and good Samaritans, she may not have survived.

Woman Going Into Cardiac Arrest Causes Her To Give Birth At 27 Weeks

According to PEOPLE, Tracy Anton had an unexpected birth after she let her dog outside on July 1. The woman from Green, Ohio, began chasing her dog after he escaped the backyard. This caused her to go into cardiac arrest, as the press release from the Green Mayor’s Office stated.

Luckily, a neighbor noticed Anton collapse from her living room. Julie, a grade school teacher, ran outside and helped perform CPR. Not only that, but Anton’s 14-year-old stepson came to help. He was worried as she was out longer than usual, so he came to find her.

Kasen managed to get further help along the way. “I stopped someone in a car that helped me out because I had to get someone, and my dad wasn’t there at the time,” said Kasen, per News 5 Cleveland.

The other helpful Samaritan was driving by when Kasen asked them for help. They just so happened to be a nurse, so they took turns giving CPR until first responders arrived.

“We didn’t know if we were making a difference,” said Julie. “We didn’t know if she was going to survive at all. It was really, really scary.”

Eventually, emergency personnel arrived. Responders rushed the pregnant woman to Summa Health hospital, where they managed to stabilize her.

Although her baby son was supposed to arrive on September 27, Anton had to deliver him sooner. She gave birth via C-section a day later on July 2, and doctors put the baby in the NICU to keep him alive. They expect to release him close to his original due date.

Mother Thanks God And First Responders

Anton family

After the terrifying ordeal, Anton thanked her rescuers and called them “blessings from God.”

“Everybody who walked my path that day was there for a reason and all contributed to me and my baby’s life,” said the mother.

Anton last Wednesday reunited with some of the medics from the Green Fire Station who helped save her life. It was an emotional moment captured in a photograph that they’ll remember forever.

“Definitely, God had his hand in all of this, and you know, it’s not just a miracle,” Anton continued. “It’s a double miracle, because both me and my baby were both saved.”