The ‘Shrek 5’ Trailer Just Dropped

So… it’s finally happened. The trailer for Shrek 5 has dropped, a whole year before the movie is set to release. And the internet is not very happy with the turnout.

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I’m not gonna waste time introducing the Shrek franchise. It’s Shrek, the immediately recognizable ogre. If only someone told DreamWorks that the style they maintained for the first four films is still as good as it ever was.

Dreamworks first teased the next Shrek movie at the end of 2022’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, even though the fourth installment was supposed to be the last one. Well, it was the end of something: the end of an era. Shrek 5 may be a sequel in name, but in nature, it’s looking pretty messy.

Last year, the differing animation style of Shrek 5 was revealed through the cast announcement. Although the internet went wild, demanding that DreamWorks return to form, the trailer sadly confirms that the animation studio stuck to its guns.

Have a watch of the trailer below…

‘Shrek 5’ Going Ahead With Controversial Art Style

As you can see, everyone and everything looks a little off.

Admittedly, Donkey and Princess Fiona do look fine. Even though it is clear they look a little different, they’ve aced how they should look. So what went wrong with Shrek?!

Some moments he looks fine, like in the thumbnail for the movie, and other moments, especially when he’s moving, he looks… odd. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there’s something about him.

The plot of the movie seems decent enough. I suspect Shrek, Donkey, and co. are going on a mission to find, rescue, or help Zendaya’s character, Felicia, as she gets caught up in something far from home.

There is enough whimsy, pop culture references, and fantastical creatures to warrant a Shrek film, at least. So although the film looks very strange, perhaps we shouldn’t judge it too harshly before we’ve seen it.

My only question right now is: where’s Puss?