Bret Michaels Offers Big Update on Poison’s Future

Poison frontman Bret Michaels recently took to Instagram to address rumors of a potential 2027 reunion for the beloved 80s rock band.

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“Recently, it has come to my attention that there have been some offers for @Poison in 2027,” the 63-year-old began in the lengthy May 21 post, written alongside a selfie in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

Michaels explained that he would be “traveling to awesome Atlantic City tomorrow and Charles Town WV Saturday” and spending time “with family over Memorial Day weekend.” Out of respect for the holiday and the other band members, he asked that “all offers be discussed the week following Memorial Day, as it is a weekend for remembrance.”

As the “son of a veteran” with many family members who have served, Michaels requested they “all look to moving discussions of Poison 2027 to the following week.” This delay, he added, would also give him time “to see if I can move some of The BMB shows and special events that are already being contracted for 2027.”

The “Talk Dirty to Me” singer continued, saying he is “forever grateful and excited” for a potential reunion but noted that “there is a lot of stuff to agree on and a lot of moving parts and schedules to discuss.”

Bret Michaels on Potential Poison Reunion: ‘I Have a Great Feeling’

Michaels emphasized that there is “no chance to do a real, all-original members reunion if not all the original members are there.” He asserted that the band agreed they would not perform as Poison without all four founding members, adding that the group “runs off of excitement, positive energy, and real live music.”

“I have a great feeling we’re all going to attempt to make all of this work for 2027.”

“Yours truly, Lead Singer Long Texter Bret Michaels,” the singer fittingly concluded.

Bret Michaels performs during the Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 27, 2026, in Tempe, Arizona.(Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Of course, fans took to the comments to rally behind the “Play Dirty” singer.

“Beautifully said. ❤️💙 I have never been more excited for a band reunion more than POISON,” one top comment read. “Yes, Bret. Hoping next year Poison will tour,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, at least one fan wanted much more than a reunion tour.

“That’s great, idol!! But what I can’t understand is that there have been 23 years since the last Poison studio original album… It’s a shame that we have no more Poison albums anymore,” the fan lamented.