twitch-exec-cindy-charles-dead-at-69-after-being-run-over-by-garbage-truck

Cindy Charles, the head of music executive at Twitch, passed away after being run over by a garbage truck last week. She was 69 years old.

The tragic accident happened on Monday, Oct. 14, near the Passeerdersgracht canal in Amsterdam. Twitch CEO, Daniel Clancy, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Cindy was killed in a traffic accident when she was traveling in the Netherlands,” the Twitch executive stated about Charles. “Most of the members of the Twitch community are probably not familiar with Cindy’s work, but she has been leading our team that manages our relationship with the music industry.”

Numerous Netherlands media outlets reported Cindy Charles had been in Amsterdam to speak on an Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) panel. The event was take place on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Clancy went on to praise Charles by noting she had a “deep history” in the muisc business. “She has been critical in creating the strong relationships that we have today,” he explained. “Anyone that uses music on Twitch owes a debt of gratitude to Cindy’s work. She always had a bright smile on her face even as she negotiated unprecedented music licensing agreements for Twitch including the recent DJ agreement.”

Clancy then pointed out, “Anyone that worked with Cindy knows how much she cared about everyone with whom she worked. I know everyone that has worked with her was shocked to hear the news. We will all dearly miss her and we are sorry to see her go. A little bit of her will remain with all of us that worked with her all of these years.”

The Twitch CEO went on to send his sympathy to Cindy Charles’ husband Ricky Fishman and her two sons.

Charles has worked at Twitch since Aug. 2018.

Cindy Charles’ Husband Speaks Out Following the Twitch Exec’s Death

Along with Clancy, Cindy Charles’ husband Ricky Fishman took to social media to pay tribute to the late Twitch executive.

in a post on Facebook, Fishman stated, “My family and I have been devastated by this loss. I met Cindy fifty years ago at SUNY Buffalo. Though we didn’t date at the time, we were good friends, running with the same motley crew. We lost touch after college, both got married, each had a son, and reconnected at a thirty year ‘friends reunion.’ We have been together ever since, living bicoastal lives, between Manhattan and Berkeley.”

He further shared, “There will be no filling the hole in the universe left by Cindy’s departure from this world. She gave love and she received love, building a network of friends unrivaled by any person I have ever known. So many are grieving right now.”