’90’s Rock Star Dies at 50: RIP to Justin Cary

Justin Cary, the bassist for the pop-rock band Sixpence None the Richer, known for their hit song “Kiss Me,” has passed away.

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Cary died on June 18, which Sixpence None the Richer’s lead singer, Leigh Nash, confirmed on social media.

“‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram alongside several candid snapshots featuring Cary. “Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear [wife] Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin,” the 49-year-old singer added.

The 50-year-old musician recently suffered a stroke, according to a GoFundMe set up to support the bassist and his wife, Linda.

“Justin passed peacefully this morning, and Linda was next to him,” the most recent update on the GoFundMe reads. “Please continue to pray and give strength during this very difficult time.”

Matt Slocum, Leigh Nash and Justin Cary of Sixpence None the Richer in 2012. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

According to the fundraiser page, Cary “suffered a serious stroke” last week and was being treated at Albany Medical Center in New York. A statement on the page from earlier this week noted, “He has had two surgeries and is in the ICU.”

On June 17, another update noted that Cary was “in the ICU and on a respirator.”

“Linda is right next to his bed, reading to him and hopeful he hears her. She is also telling him how much he is loved,” the update added.

Justin Cary Joined Sixpence None the Richer Right Before Their Break Out Hit

Sixpence None the Richer formed in 1992, and Cary joined in 1997. That same year, the band released its self-titled album featuring the hit song “Kiss Me.” The earnest track later earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

According to his website, Cary has also played bass for acts like Counting Crows, Jennifer Knapp, and Lee Brice.

Meanwhile, Nash’s post confirming Cary’s death is filled with condolences from fans.

“My sincerest condolences. I had the privilege of seeing him in action last year when Sixpence played in my city for the first time,” one fan wrote. “He was undoubtedly an exceptional bass player. Sending our condolences from Chile,” another fan added.

“There are no words. My heart goes out to you all. He was a true gem of a human. So kind, generous, funny, talented…” a third fan wrote.