Mom Dies While On Vacation, Now Her Heart Is Missing

A British mother died while on vacation in Turkey last month. When authorities returned her body to the UK, coroners told her already grieving husband that her heart was missing.

According to a report by the New York Post, Beth Martin, 28, started to feel ill during her flight to Turkey last month but brushed it off as food poisoning. However, Beth became “delirious” shortly after the family landed in Istanbul, and emergency services took her to hospital. She reportedly died the following day, on April 28.

Per the Daily Mail, Turkish authorities suspected Luke, Beth’s husband, of poisoning her. Officials reportedly kept Beth’s family in the dark about the severity of her condition. They also seemed unaware that she was allergic to penicillin. After fighting with authorities to have her body returned to the UK, coroners told Luke that his wife’s heart was missing.

Turkish officials have allegedly not revealed Beth’s cause of death. The Turkish Ministry of Health reportedly cited “cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure,” but their explanation is light on details. The Turkish government allegedly denied the results of the UK autopsy, saying Beth “did not undergo any surgical procedures” at the hospital. However, the Daily Mail points out that it’s unclear if this is also true for a second autopsy reportedly performed at the Forensic Medicine Institute.

The outlet explains that according to Turkish officials, “There was no question of any organs being removed.” They also allege that Beth may have been poisoned before before the trip.

A GoFundMe Reveals A Harrowing Timeline Of Events

A GoFundMe is live to help Luke with finances. The fundraiser explains that he is self-employed and cannot support his family unless he’s at work. Funds will also reportedly go toward paying “extortionate medical bills” for treatments not covered by insurance.

The GoFundMe also reveals a timeline and details of the family’s alleged treatment in Turkey. After outlining the events of the family’s nightmare trip, the post reads, “The Turkish hospital has removed it. No explanation. No consent. They have invaded her body and they have TAKEN her heart.” The fundraiser says that authorities are investigating the hospital for potential negligence.