TLC Reality TV Star Dies of Congestive Heart Failure: Latonya Pottain Was 40

Latonya Pottain, who previously starred on TLC’s reality TV show, My 600 lb. Life, passed away over the weekend from congestive heart failure. She was 40.

Videos by Suggest

According to NBC News, Pottain was at the Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, when she died. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed her cause of death was acute on chronic congestive heart failure, deeming it to be a natural cause.

TMZ reported that no autopsy will be performed. Pottain’s brother also told the media outlet that family members visited her home hours before her sudden death. They noticed she was struggling to breathe.

The family members later received a call from a nurse, who told them that Pottain had called an ambulance to bring her to the hospital. She had gone into cardiac arrest.

Pottain notably appeared on the 11th season of the TLC reality TV show. At the time, she revealed she had struggled to lose weight for five years and turned to food for comfort after losing her mouth when she was younger. Food also comforted her when her father left the family.

Unfortunately, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now) told her on the show that he couldn’t help her because she didn’t keep up with her weight-loss program. She ended up gaining weight while on the TLC reality TV show.

A GoFundMe Was Launched For Latonya Pottain Months Before Her Shocking Death

Months before her unexpected death, a friend of Latonya Pottain launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for her medical treatment.

Pottain shared details about her weight-loss struggles in the GoFundMe’s description. “I’m currently getting close to my highest weight of 740 pounds, and I worked extremely hard to get it down,” she explained. “Now I currently weigh about 705 pounds and have been bedridden since June 2024 due to severe health issues.”

She further shared that her weight-loss journey has been a long and difficult one. While on the TLC series, she started at 531 pounds and worked hard to reach 505 pounds. However, she was sent into a deep depression after being criticized for her appearance on the show.

“My mental health suffered, and I became fearful of undergoing weight loss surgery,” she explained.

Following her 2023 move to Houston, Texas, Pottain said she ended up in an abusive relationship. She also dealt with the news that her father had been diagnosed with cancer. She ended up returning to Louisiana after being unable to take the emotional and physical stress.

“Now, I am completely bedridden and unable to get to the hospital because EMTs say transporting me would be a fire hazard due to my weight,” she continued. “Without the ability to work, I have no income to purchase a car or arrange for special medical transportation.”

The funds were to be used for proper medical treatment and rehabilitation to regain her mobility, basic living expenses, and medical transportation. The GoFundMe raised $1,155.