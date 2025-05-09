Mom Butchered Her Own Children With Meat Cleaver, Now She’s Having Her Day In Court

A mom from Arizona will spend the rest of her life behind bars after butchering both of her young children with a meat cleaver.

According to a news release by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred in an apartment near Mill and Southern Avenues just after midnight on May 15, 2021. The suspect was convicted last week on May 2, 2025.

The news release explains that Yui Inoue, 44, was recently divorced and was arguing about money with her ex-husband at the apartment. Inoue was reportedly preparing to move to Japan. The Tempe Police Department responded to a call of a domestic dispute at the property. Inoue’s ex-husband left the apartment after Inoue ‘became aggressive and used a meat cleaver to destroy his computer and other electronics.’

At the time, officers say they saw both of Inoue’s children sleeping. A report by People identifies them as her 7-year-old son, Kai Inoue, and her 9-year-old daughter, Mia Inoue. The news release explains that at some point after the officers left, Inoue took the meat cleaver to the children’s bedroom. She then held each child down on the floor and ‘delivered dozens of blows’ with the knife. A prosecutor reportedly said that she may have struck approximately 100 times as “a conservative guess.”

The Attorney’s Office explains what Inoue did after butchering her kids. She reportedly threw her bloody clothes into a garbage bag, partially cleaned the meat cleaver, and took a shower. She then packed some cash and jewelry along with her passport. Inoue threw a mattress and other items over the bodies before locking the apartment and leaving.

The Mom Told Police That She Heard Voices

The news release explains that after the mom left the apartment, she went to a police station. She reportedly told an officer that she heard ‘voices telling her that she killed her kids’ and that she saw some blood. Deputies returned to the residence and found both bodies.

According to a report by AZFamily, Inoue told the court several bizarre claims. Through a translator, she allegedly said that the children were still alive and spending time with her parents. Judge Jeffrey Rueter described the case as one of the most difficult he has dealt with. He sentenced Inoue to two consecutive life sentences, although her defense attorney brought up her mental condition during the hearing.

The news release explains that on top of two life sentences, Inoue was also sentenced to 35 years for Child Abuse and Disorderly Conduct.