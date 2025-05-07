Uber Passenger Sentenced For Executing Mother Of Four Begging For Her Life

A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without any chance of parole for the murder of an Uber Driver.

According to multiple sources, including CBS News, the incident occurred on February 10, 2022, although the suspect was sentenced on Monday, May 5, 2025. A jury found Calvin Crew, 25, guilty earlier this year on February 10 for the first-degree murder of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza. The outlet explains that authorities also convicted Crew of robbery, kidnapping, gun charges, and tampering with evidence.

Chilling footage of the incident was posted on social media. X user @ColinRugg shared a horrific video captured by Spicuzza’s dashcam.

The video reportedly shows Crew, who is wearing a balaclava, in the backseat of an Uber with a gun to Spicuzza’s head. Crew repeatedly asks her to “keep driving.” Spicuzza says, “C’mon, man, I got a family, what are you doing?” She pleads, “Why are you doing this?” as Crew repeatedly demands that Spicuzza exit the vehicle. The footage abruptly ends when Crew appears to notice the dash cam.

The caption on the post concludes, ‘The mother of four’s body was found two days later in the Pittsburgh area, with a gunshot wound to her head.’

According to a report by CBS Pittsburgh, Crew refused to attend his hearing, opting to stay in his cell in prison. Presiding Judge EJ Borkowski allowed him to do so, and the sentencing was unchanged. Adam Reynolds, Crews’ defense attorney, reportedly told the court that Crew was “surrounded by violence and neglect” while growing up. He also said his client was “intellectually and socially challenged.”

The outlet also says that Crew was reportedly facing the death penalty. Spicuzza’s family asked prosecutors to push for life in prison instead, citing religious beliefs. Addressing Crew, Cindy Spicuzza, Christina’s mother, said, “You executed her. No mercy. No remorse. It was abhorrent. It was murder.”

Brandon Marto, Spicuzza’s fiancé, reportedly called Crew a coward for not showing up in court. He allegedly asked the judge to show “no mercy,” hoping Crew will “rot and burn in prison.” According to a report by People, Crew maintains he is innocent and plans to appeal the sentence. On top of the life sentence, Crew reportedly faces an additional 13 – 26 years behind bars.