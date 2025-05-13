Dollar Tree Brawl Escalates As Teen, 17, Allegedly Crashes Car Into Store, Hitting 15-Year-Old

During a brawl at a South Carolina Dollar Tree parking lot, a 17-year-old allegedly hit a 15-year-old with a car and then drove the vehicle through the store’s front door. In total, two adults and three juveniles were arrested, with the 17-year-old being charged with attempted murder.

According to WLTX, the incident took place on Saturday, May 11, at around 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 618 Sumter Highway. Lee County deputies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a brawl between the adults and juveniles.

As per the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the brawl started at the Dollar Tree’s parking lot following an ongoing dispute. Eventually, however, things escalated as the 17-year-old suspect got into a car and allegedly rammed it against another juvenile after the fight.

Video footage shared online shows the car striking the 15-year-old, who appears to be a female. With her body on the car’s hood, the car then went through the Dollar Tree’s storefront. The 15-year-old then walks away, possibly having hit her head on the car’s windshield.

As a result, the 15-year-old was injured, although their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The store and the car were damaged, with authorities saying that the Dollar Tree was to remain closed for a day.

Charges

According to WIS, authorities treated the 17-year-old suspect as an adult. As per WLTX, a 2016 law requires 17-year-old suspects to be charged as adults in specific offenses. Therefore, he was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious injury to property $10,000 or more, malicious injury to property $2,000 or less, and attempted murder. He is currently being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

The two adults, Celvin Hickman, 19, and Shamirah Blyther, 24, were charged with disorderly conduct. Hickham was also charged with malicious injury to property. Both are currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. They are awaiting their bond hearing, as per WIS.

In the case of the two remaining juveniles, who include the car crash victim, they were charged with disorderly conduct. The juveniles were released to their legal guardians after being charged.