NFL Player Accuses Wife of Cheating on Him: Ben Cleveland Files for Divorce in Wake of His DUI Arrest

Following his DUI arrest, NFL star Ben Cleveland accuses his wife, Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland, of cheating on him as he files for divorce.

According to TMZ, Cleveland filed the paperwork in Baldwin County, Georgia, on Feb. 16, just 16 days after he was arrested for drinking and driving in the same county. The Baltimore Ravens player stated that the break-up was “because of adultery.”

Cleveland was arrested two days before Valentine’s Day. Local law enforcement confirmed that he blew a .178 during a traffic stop. He received two citations: one for a DUI and the other for failure to maintain lane.

Ben Cleveland Proposed During a Las Vegas Trip

The couple married on July 21, 2022, but formally separated on or around Dec. 29, 2024. Ben proposed to Kaitlyn during a 2020 Las Vegas trip.

“If I’m being honest, your first and my last name will just sound better together and probably always will,” Ben wrote in a post on Instagram. He also shared snapshots of him and Kaitlyn posing with the ring in front of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino fountains. “Nobody I’d rather spend my forever with, and now we get to try that out.”

The couple last appeared together in social media posts on Dec. 26, 2024, just days before their separation date. Kaitlyn shared some photos of the Baltimore Ravens’ Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans.

Days before his DUI, Kaitlyn shared photos of her in the Virgin Islands without him. She also attended Mardi Gras without him last month and posted pictures of that adventure a little over a week after his DUI arrest.

Her Instagram has since gone private.

Ben Cleveland has not publicly spoken out about the DUI or divorce.