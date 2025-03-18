‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Wows in Low-Cut Sun Dress

Modern Family star Ariel Winter turned heads in a daringly low-cut sundress, proving once again that confidence is always in style.

The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into her life. She started things off with a bold floral sundress, strategically cut to make a statement. In the sizzling pic, Winters flashes a sly grin, her raven locks tumbling effortlessly as if they too were in on the plan to steal the show. Her confident off-screen gaze says it all—she knows she looks incredible and isn’t afraid to own it.

The rest of the photo dump served up adorable snaps with her beau, drool-worthy eats, and a whole pack of dogs living their best life (yes, they’ve claimed the bed too!).

“Life lately,” the actress wrote alongside the post.

Fans React to Ariel Winter’s Low-Cut Sun Dress… and Get the Details on It

Winter’s over five million followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on the post… and to get the details on that dress.

“I’m so jealous of your beauty omds I love you Ariel,” one admirer gushed.”Life is looking good,” a second fan added.

“[She] might just be the hottest celebrity alive today all I’m saying is I’d die to be a 10/10 like that,” a third admirer wrote.

“That bed full of dogs is my DREAM,” another onlooker raved. “My nightmare,’ yet another fan joked.

Others zeroed in on what’s for dinner. “Fifth slide: what is that dish that’s giving?” one fan wondered. “I think it’s braised beef? Looks awesome though,” one internet sleuth guessed. “Looks like polenta and beef,” a second foodie weighed in.

However, the floral dress was definitely a hot item of discussion.

“Ok I need this floral dress,” one Instagram fashionista declared. “I just need to know where this dress is from,” another fashion forward fan added.

Indeed, Winters did reveal the dress she was wearing. It’s Revolve’s Paulina Dress,

of their “For Love & Lemons” collection. It normally fetches $249 for those of you wanting to adopt the look…