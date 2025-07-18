model-speaks-out-after-she-and-singer-songwriter-partner-lose-beloved-dog-and-home-in-fire

Singer-songwriter Danny Kirano (Amigo the Devil) and his partner, model Abbey Soandso (real name Gabriella Bright), lost nearly everything, including their dog, in a house fire in June.

Videos by Suggest

In the weeks that have followed the devastating June 12 fire, a GoFundMe for the couple has raised just over $113,000 to help them on their road to rebuilding. However, no amount of money can replace their beloved Yorkie, Kobe.

In the aftermath of the devastating June 12 fire, Soandso is remembering her “best friend.”

“I lost my best friend, Kobe,” she wrote in a raw Instagram post on June 13. “My sweet boy, the best dog to ever live, aside from Danny’s dog Cas, whose ashes were also lost in the fire.”

“I spent nearly every day with Kobe for the last 6 years,” she added in a June 15 post full of snapshots and footage of the adorable dog.

“Kobe was 2 when I adopted him from a friend,” Soandso continued. “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to love that little dog, and be so loved by that little dog too. He was there for me when I didn’t have anyone else, on nights when I wanted to end my life, but I looked at him and said, “’But I’m the only one who can take care of you.'”

Soandso lost her beloved dog, Kobe, in the June house fire. (Images via Instagram / Abbey Soandso)

“He was attached to me, followed me everywhere, smart too,” she recalled of Kobe. “He would jump through my arms when I put them in a circle, and then be soooo excited about it, then I would say ‘high five’ and he would put both paws up and give me a double high five and then be soooo excited and happy and pleased with himself.”

Soandso Recalls Taking Beloved Dog Lost in Fire on Tour

“[Kobe] came with us on tour and made so many friends. He was happy to meet everyone. [Kobe] loved running up to Danny during shows, which is how many of you met Kobe.

He took turns going from lap to lap; he needed to let everyone know that he loved them. [Kobe] was the bestest boy. My sweetest boy (my Swedish boy, it’s a pet mom thing. You get it.)”

“I didn’t know it was possible to love this much. Thank you for finding me in this life. I hope we meet again,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kirano and Soandso are slowly rebuilding. The couple seemed upbeat in a June 26 Instagram birthday post.

“Happy birthday, Danny,” she wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the two. “I am insanely proud of you for being so strong for yourself and I, and so supportive of me and everyone else affected by the fire. And I am so immensely proud that you are mine.”

“You are a f***ing gift, I hope that you feel as celebrated as truly you are, today, and every day,” she concluded.